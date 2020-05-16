See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fort Myers, FL
Pediatric Cardiology
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD

Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .

Dr. Lacorte works at Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacorte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons
    Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons
    16281 Bass Rd Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Stress Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    May 16, 2020
    Dr. LaCorte treated my daughter for a heart condition. Ultimately we had to be referred to another specialist due to a specialized procedure my daughter needed. However, even though she was not under Dr. LaCorte's care he still followed up with us out of concern for my daughter's health. He has an amazing bedside manner and really knows how to relate to children while keeping parents calm and informed. I highly recommend him!!!
    About Dr. Michael Lacorte, MD

    Pediatric Cardiology
    52 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Female
    1710082821
    Education & Certifications

    Childrens Hospital
    Bellevue Hospital Center
    Bellevue Hospital Center
    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 

