Overview of Dr. Michael Lacqua, MD

Dr. Michael Lacqua, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Lacqua works at Michael J. Lacqua in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.