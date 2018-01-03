Dr. Michael Laffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Laffer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Laffer, DO
Dr. Michael Laffer, DO is a Pulmonologist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Laffer's Office Locations
27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a and awesome doctor. Wait time is minimal. Staff is trained and kind.high quality medical equipment.
About Dr. Michael Laffer, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
