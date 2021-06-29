Overview of Dr. Michael Lago, MD

Dr. Michael Lago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Lago works at Musc- Department of Medicine in Tampa, FL with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.