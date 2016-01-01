Dr. Michael Lagrange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagrange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lagrange, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lagrange, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Lagrange works at
Locations
Premiere Healthcare LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6900
IMA East Primary Care2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 355-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lagrange, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagrange has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagrange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.