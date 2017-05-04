See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD

Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Lagrone works at Dr. Aubrey Smith in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lagrone's Office Locations

    Aubrey Smith, M.D.
    1600 S Coulter St Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 354-2529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 04, 2017
    Dr. LaGrone preformed fusion surgery on my lower spine back in 2014. The surgery was a success and I have very little, if any, back pain now. Dr. LaGrone and Kelly, his P.A. and surgical assistant were very caring and professional through the whole procedure. The decision to have back surgery is not an a easy one for anyone, and requires a whole lot of trust in the surgeon that does the surgery. I am glad that I decided to place my trust in Dr. LaGrone to preform my surgery !
    Amarillo, TX — May 04, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD
    About Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194728154
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Twin Cities Scoliosis Ctr
    Residency
    • Letterman Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lagrone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lagrone works at Dr. Aubrey Smith in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lagrone’s profile.

    Dr. Lagrone has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

