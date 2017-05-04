Overview of Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD

Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Lagrone works at Dr. Aubrey Smith in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.