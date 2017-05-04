Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD
Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Lagrone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lagrone's Office Locations
-
1
Aubrey Smith, M.D.1600 S Coulter St Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-2529
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagrone?
Dr. LaGrone preformed fusion surgery on my lower spine back in 2014. The surgery was a success and I have very little, if any, back pain now. Dr. LaGrone and Kelly, his P.A. and surgical assistant were very caring and professional through the whole procedure. The decision to have back surgery is not an a easy one for anyone, and requires a whole lot of trust in the surgeon that does the surgery. I am glad that I decided to place my trust in Dr. LaGrone to preform my surgery !
About Dr. Michael Lagrone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1194728154
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Scoliosis Ctr
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagrone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagrone works at
Dr. Lagrone has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.