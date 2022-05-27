Overview

Dr. Michael Lai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lai works at Central Coast Endocrinology in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.