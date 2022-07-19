Dr. Michael Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine.
Clinton9131 Piscataway Rd Ste 370, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 658-7097
Rockville600 Jefferson Plz Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 327-3241
Daniel L Dellatorre MD5454 Wisconsin Ave # 940, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-2957
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lai was thorough and explained the process and results in an understandable manner. He was easy to speak with and has a good nature demeanor. (Excellent bedside manners.)
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962432260
Education & Certifications
- Associated Retinal Consultants At Beaumont Hospital
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.