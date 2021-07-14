Dr. Michael Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Laird, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Laird, MD
Dr. Michael Laird, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Laird works at
Dr. Laird's Office Locations
CCOMG Pismo Beach921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 204, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 349-9545
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
A Surgeon that is an Expert at his trade! Intelligent and passionate about his work, great with patients and it just flows from there to an outstanding staff and choice of surgical center. I had reservations about surgery after several poor outcomes from different procedures/doctors over many years. But when my Meniscus tore badly, this was the Doctor EVERYONE recommended. I'm so happy for the outcome, but mostly for the way in which Dr.Laird and his staff treated me. Caring, with Integrity and Good Medicine. Thank you Dr.Laird and your Super awesome Team!
About Dr. Michael Laird, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Joint Dis Or Institute
- NYU Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laird accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laird has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laird speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.
