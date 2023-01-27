Overview of Dr. Michael Lambert, MD

Dr. Michael Lambert, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Lambert works at Nephrology Associates - Shawnee in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.