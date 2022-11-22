Dr. Michael Landor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Landor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Landor, MD
Dr. Michael Landor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem.
Dr. Landor works at
Dr. Landor's Office Locations
-
1
New York Immunology PC6920 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 674-6001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Clear One Health Plans
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prudential
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landor has always been very attentive and thoughtful in my allergy treatment. Thank you, Dr. Landor!
About Dr. Michael Landor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Russian and Tagalog
- 1245293687
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Mt Sinai School Med
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Landor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landor.
