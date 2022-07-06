Overview of Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM

Dr. Michael Langlois, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Langlois works at James E Miller DPM in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.