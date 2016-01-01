Dr. Lansing accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Michael Lansing, MD
Dr. Michael Lansing, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Lansing's Office Locations
David A. Mishkin MD PA1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 350, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 876-1914
Mercy Personal Physicians At Reisterstown114 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Directions (410) 801-3500Monday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Lansing, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962483230
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lansing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lansing has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lansing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lansing speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lansing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lansing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lansing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lansing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.