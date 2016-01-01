Overview of Dr. Michael Lansing, MD

Dr. Michael Lansing, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Lansing works at David A. Mishkin MD PA in Pikesville, MD with other offices in Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.