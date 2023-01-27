Dr. Michael Lapuente, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapuente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lapuente, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lapuente, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Lapuente works at
Locations
Allergist6401 Poplar Ave Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (800) 999-1249
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very through.
About Dr. Michael Lapuente, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Kc/Chldns Mercy
- Wake Forest U/Nc Baptist Hospital
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
