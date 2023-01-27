Overview

Dr. Michael Lapuente, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Lapuente works at Allergist in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Toxic Effect of Venom and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.