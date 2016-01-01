Dr. Lardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Lardon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lardon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.
Dr. Lardon works at
Locations
David B Bergman MD3750 Convoy St Ste 318, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 292-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lardon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174630305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lardon.
