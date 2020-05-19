Dr. Larkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Larkin, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Larkin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyrone, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Larkin works at
Locations
-
1
Tyrone Hospital187 Hospital Dr, Tyrone, PA 16686 Directions (814) 684-1255MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Palliative Care Center1227 Warm Springs Ave Ste 202, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 643-8478
-
3
Cardiology Associates of Altoona Llp1321 11th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 942-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larkin?
I have only positive comments to make about Dr. Larkin. He’s been my go-to for heart & Lyme related issues for 5+ years & he’s gone above & beyond to monitor my heart as well as refer me for thorough testing at facilities that specialize in Lyme disease. He’s committed, takes the time to listen, & if he doesn’t have a solution for the problem, he locates a doctor/facility that will. That-in my opinion-is a dedicated doctor. I have such respect & admiration for him. Feel fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Michael Larkin, DO
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639147788
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkin works at
Dr. Larkin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.