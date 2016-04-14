Dr. Michael Larry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Larry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Larry, MD
Dr. Michael Larry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Larry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Larry's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Internal Medicine Geneva351 Delnor Dr Ste 204, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larry?
Dr. Larry is thorough and knowledgeable. He is a good teacher and listener. If he could be cloned, it would greatly improve the field of medicine.
About Dr. Michael Larry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164433348
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larry works at
Dr. Larry has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysteroscopy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larry speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Larry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.