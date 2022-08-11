Dr. Michael Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Larsen, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was rushed to Virginia Mason with a blocked bile duct, Dr. Larsen was called in on a Saturday to perform a difficult endoscopic procedure to open the blockage and install stints. I had in the past a Whipple surgery from Dr. Moonka which re-plumbed internal organs making the endoscopic surgery difficult to reach. Very grateful, thank you.
About Dr. Michael Larsen, MD
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962685222
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
