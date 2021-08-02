See All Urologists in Livingston, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD

Urology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Lasalle works at Urology and Sexual Health Institute (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology and Sexual Health Institute PA
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 228, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 322-0133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Ureteral Stones
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Male Hypogonadism
Male Infertility
Orchitis
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Testicular Atrophy
Ureterscopies
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2021
    This the best Urologist that will always give you the best care. Dr. LaSalle is professional and his staff is so kind. Thank you Dr. LASALLE, my husband and I would never go to anyone but you.
    — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770676397
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasalle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasalle works at Urology and Sexual Health Institute (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lasalle’s profile.

    Dr. Lasalle has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasalle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

