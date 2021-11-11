Overview of Dr. Michael Lasser, MD

Dr. Michael Lasser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Lasser works at New Jersey Urology in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and Cranford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.