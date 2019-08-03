Dr. Michael Lasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lasser, MD
Dr. Michael Lasser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lasser's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians At No6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 367-4740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is great, caring and efficient! He is one of the best doctors who I have ever used!
About Dr. Michael Lasser, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629039615
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasser, there are benefits to both methods.