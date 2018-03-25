See All Pediatricians in Provo, UT
Dr. Michael Lauret, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Lauret, MD

Dr. Michael Lauret, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lauret works at Utah Valley Pediatrics in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lauret's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Valley Pediatrics
    1355 N University Ave Ste 210, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5973
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abnormal Thyroid
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2018
    My Daughter Alexis was one of Doctor Who raised first patients he is an excellent pediatrician he was an excellent neighbor to us and all together a wonderful man he's very kind and caring and I trust him with my children and now my grandchildren and pretty soon a great-grandchild. Thank you for all the loving care you have given my family over the years Dr. LAURET you are one of a kind. Sincerely D. Bybee
    Debbie bybee in Orem utah — Mar 25, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Lauret, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821056029
    Education & Certifications

    • Akron Children's Hospital
    • Akron Children's Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lauret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lauret has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lauret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lauret works at Utah Valley Pediatrics in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Lauret’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

