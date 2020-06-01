Dr. Michael Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Law, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Law, MD
Dr. Michael Law, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Law's Office Locations
Michael Law MD PA10941 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 256-0909
Ratings & Reviews
In A League Of His Own! Dr. Law is meticulous, kind, and talented beyond words. I traveled from Orlando (twice) so he could perform my complicated two-stage explant and breast reduction. The entire experience from phone calls and evaluations to pre-ops, surgeries, and follow-up visits was seamless and a joy. Dr. Law's facility is modern and spotless, and his entire team is warm and responsive. Not only is Dr. Law an incredibly skilled surgeon, he's an artist who stops at nothing short of perfection. He spent five hours ensuring my breasts matched and looked natural! I interviewed many plastic surgeons; Dr. Law impressed me with his authenticity, compassion, knowledge, and superior training. After meeting him I never doubted my decision to move forward. He answered my questions and never urged me to consider new implants; he even suggested I go smaller to fit my frame or do auto-augmentation with my own breast tissue. (He did both!) Call Dr. Law. You'll be in the best hands, anywhere!
About Dr. Michael Law, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770557605
Education & Certifications
- USC Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Law speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
