Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Lawton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-3998MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.2910 N 3rd Ave # 200, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3489
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’m very pleased and privileged to be able to write about Dr. Michael Lawton and Barrow Neurological Institute His interpersonal skills allow him to communicate effectively with his patients. He removed a tumor in the base of my skull with impressive results. His firm understanding of neurosurgery and his strong surgical skills set the example of the advances in this field at Barrow. He is very compassionate and an extreme professional. Prior to surgery he clearly stated the risks and answered all my questions to ensure I understood that everything would be done to the best of his abilities to restore me back to full health.
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- Barrow Neur Inst
- John Hopkins Univ
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
