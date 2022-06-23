See All Neurosurgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Michael Lawton, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Lawton, MD

Dr. Michael Lawton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lawton works at Ucsf Medical Center in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-3998
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.
    2910 N 3rd Ave # 200, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2022
    I’m very pleased and privileged to be able to write about Dr. Michael Lawton and Barrow Neurological Institute His interpersonal skills allow him to communicate effectively with his patients. He removed a tumor in the base of my skull with impressive results. His firm understanding of neurosurgery and his strong surgical skills set the example of the advances in this field at Barrow. He is very compassionate and an extreme professional. Prior to surgery he clearly stated the risks and answered all my questions to ensure I understood that everything would be done to the best of his abilities to restore me back to full health.
    Luis Ramirez-Maisonet — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Lawton, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1073562294
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neur Inst
    • John Hopkins Univ
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lawton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

