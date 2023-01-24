Dr. Michael Layland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Layland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1875 Dempster St Ste 301, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 685-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 140, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 685-1000
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Dr. Layland was so kind and helpful. He listened to me and explained things in terms I could understand and remember. It would be my pleasure to recommend him with my whole heart.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013917327
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Layland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layland works at
Dr. Layland has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Layland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.