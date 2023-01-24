Overview of Dr. Michael Layland, MD

Dr. Michael Layland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Layland works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.