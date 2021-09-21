Dr. Michael Layton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Layton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Layton, MD
Dr. Michael Layton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Layton's Office Locations
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 505, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Layton is one of the most professional , smartest physicians that I know. He can relate well to patients so that you can clearly understand the "healthcare plan". While he is the one with the knowledge, he includes the patient in the plan of care.
About Dr. Michael Layton, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1255430096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Layton works at
