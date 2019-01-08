Overview of Dr. Michael Lebras, DO

Dr. Michael Lebras, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Lebras works at Central Orem Clinic in Orem, UT with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.