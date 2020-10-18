Overview of Dr. Michael Lebow, MD

Dr. Michael Lebow, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Stephens County Hospital.



Dr. Lebow works at Vein-Free.com in Braselton, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.