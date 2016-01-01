See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD

Oral Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD

Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD is an Oral Surgery Practitioner in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Lecholop works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lecholop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD

    • Oral Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902069271
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lecholop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lecholop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lecholop works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lecholop’s profile.

    Dr. Lecholop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lecholop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lecholop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lecholop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

