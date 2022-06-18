Overview of Dr. Michael Leddy, MD

Dr. Michael Leddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Leddy works at Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Pineville, LA and Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.