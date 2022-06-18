See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Michael Leddy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Alexandria, LA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Leddy, MD

Dr. Michael Leddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Dr. Leddy works at Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Pineville, LA and Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leddy's Office Locations

    Alexandria, Louisiana
    3444 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 473-9556
    Pineville, Louisiana
    1135 Expressway Dr, Pineville, LA 71360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-1026
    Mid State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Natchitoches
    134 E 5th St, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 352-1555
    Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
    651 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 441-8347
    Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center LLC
    429 Rocky Bayou Dr, Pineville, LA 71360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-1026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital

Systemic Chondromalacia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2022
    Dr. Leddy more than exceeded my expectations! My shoulder started giving me issues about 6 years ago. Due to caring for my elderly mother, then my sick husband, I suffered with the pain. I had no time for surgery. My shoulder pain got unbearable and function was minimal. My neighbor told me about Dr. Leddy and I went to see him. He told me the only solution was surgery. He performed a reverse shoulder replacement. If I had gotten my shoulder fixed 5 years ago I believe my pain after surgery would have been a lot less. I woke up in recovery with no pain (nerve block) and I had about 24 hours of pain after the block wore off. The pain was surgical pain, the pain I had before surgery was gone! I am 10 days post surgery and I feel great! Very little pain and no arthritis pain at all. Best decision I have ever made. Dr. Leddy and his staff are very professional, very friendly and you do not feel like just a number! I look forward to many years of pain free living!
    C Dyess — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Leddy, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Leddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leddy has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leddy.

