Dr. Michael Leddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Alexandria, Louisiana3444 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 473-9556
Pineville, Louisiana1135 Expressway Dr, Pineville, LA 71360 Directions (318) 442-1026
Mid State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Natchitoches134 E 5th St, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 352-1555
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital651 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 441-8347
Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center LLC429 Rocky Bayou Dr, Pineville, LA 71360 Directions (318) 442-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Dr. Leddy more than exceeded my expectations! My shoulder started giving me issues about 6 years ago. Due to caring for my elderly mother, then my sick husband, I suffered with the pain. I had no time for surgery. My shoulder pain got unbearable and function was minimal. My neighbor told me about Dr. Leddy and I went to see him. He told me the only solution was surgery. He performed a reverse shoulder replacement. If I had gotten my shoulder fixed 5 years ago I believe my pain after surgery would have been a lot less. I woke up in recovery with no pain (nerve block) and I had about 24 hours of pain after the block wore off. The pain was surgical pain, the pain I had before surgery was gone! I am 10 days post surgery and I feel great! Very little pain and no arthritis pain at all. Best decision I have ever made. Dr. Leddy and his staff are very professional, very friendly and you do not feel like just a number! I look forward to many years of pain free living!
About Dr. Michael Leddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821052028
Education & Certifications
- TRIA Orthopaedic Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
