Dr. Michael Ledet, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Ledet works at
Preventive Care & Sleep Medicine3715 Dauphin St Ste 7A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-4001
Sleep & CardioVascular Health7101 US Highway 90, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 278-6022
- Springhill Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Good table side manner. Professional, thorough and knowledgeable. I like his personality....warm and friendly and he is in the business to help patients. He is detailed and covers all that is needed on my annual appointments. No stone left un-turned. I would recommend.
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Tallahassee Meml Regl Med Ctr
- Tallahassee Meml Regl Med C
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
