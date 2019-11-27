Dr. Ledtke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ledtke, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ledtke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. Ledtke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael A Ledtke MD PC150 PLYMOUTH RD, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 793-7779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledtke?
Treated my wife for a recurrence of Lyme that came back as a result of breast cancer treatment, she had Lyme about 20 years prior. Other doctors could find no reason for her pain and fluid around heart and wanted to treat her with arthritis meds or said it was fibromylagia and basically said she would have to live with the pain. Dr. Ledtke did a detailed clinical evaluation that determined it was Lyme and treated it appropriately (not CDC guidance) and after 3.5 months she was back to normal. Dr. Ledtke was the answer to our prayers.
About Dr. Michael Ledtke, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225146038
Education & Certifications
- Saginaw Co Op Hosps Inc
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Alma College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledtke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledtke works at
Dr. Ledtke speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledtke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledtke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledtke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledtke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.