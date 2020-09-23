Overview of Dr. Michael Lee, MD

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Allan W Redash MD PC in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.