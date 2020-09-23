See All Otolaryngologists in Gallatin, TN
Dr. Michael Lee, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (48)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Lee, MD

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Allan W Redash MD PC in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allan W Redash MD PC
    590 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 452-0048
  2. 2
    Serenity Sleep Lab LLC
    1525 Hunt Club Blvd Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 822-2177
  3. 3
    Patient Partners LLC
    890 N Bluejay Way, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 575-9000
  4. 4
    Mid State Ent. LLC
    107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 101, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 822-2177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sumner Regional Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Chronic Laryngitis
ENT Cancer
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Frenectomy
Geographic Tongue
Hyperacusis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sleep Study
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    Sep 23, 2020
    I have had Dr. Lee for 30 years and so has my kids and grandkids. He has done sinus surgery and deviated septum on me and he did a great job on both. He is always very nice and knowledgeable. The wait at times can be a little long but it’s worth it when you KNOW he has the best of your problem at heart.
    Patricia James — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Lee, MD
    About Dr. Michael Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053317685
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center, San Diego
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles Co Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

