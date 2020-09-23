Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Allan W Redash MD PC590 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-0048
Serenity Sleep Lab LLC1525 Hunt Club Blvd Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 822-2177
Patient Partners LLC890 N Bluejay Way, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 575-9000
Mid State Ent. LLC107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 101, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. Lee for 30 years and so has my kids and grandkids. He has done sinus surgery and deviated septum on me and he did a great job on both. He is always very nice and knowledgeable. The wait at times can be a little long but it’s worth it when you KNOW he has the best of your problem at heart.
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053317685
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- Los Angeles Co Mc
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
