Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Retina Northwest5440 SW Westgate Dr Ste 217, Portland, OR 97221 Directions (503) 274-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Northwest4225 NE St James Rd, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (503) 274-2121
Retina Northwest, PC120 NE 136th Ave Ste 240, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (503) 274-2121
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant, very knowledgeable. Felt very confident him being my doctor.
- Kresge Eye Inst-Detroit Med Ctr
- New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.