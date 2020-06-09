Overview of Dr. Michael Lee, MD

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Premiere Medical in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.