Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.