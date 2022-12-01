Overview of Dr. Michael Lee, MD

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Maimonides Urology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.