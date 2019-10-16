Overview of Dr. Michael Lee, MD

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Desert Medical Specialists in Banning, CA with other offices in Indio, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.