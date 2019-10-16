Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Javed Ahmad MD1169 W Ramsey St, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 849-1543Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Desert Medical Specialists81833 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste 8, Indio, CA 92201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good MD and staff
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1528277688
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.