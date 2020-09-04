Overview

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.



Dr. Lee works at Riverchase Dermatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.