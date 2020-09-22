Dr. Michael Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia202 Duke Of Gloucester St, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 675-4287
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee has performed several procedures for me. He is kind, knowledgeable, and demonstrated concern for my well-being
About Dr. Michael Lee, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1821040155
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.