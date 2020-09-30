Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Long Island Neurosurgical Associates PC410 Lakeville Rd Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lefkowitz saved me from a life of pain and agony. I lived with extreme pain for 20 years. Dr. Lefkowitz operated on me in 2015 and I am living a pain free life since. I can not recommend him enough. I refer all my patients to him now- if you have back pain, Dr. Lefkowitz is the doctor to see.
About Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073570313
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.
