Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD

Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Lefkowitz works at Long Island Neurosurgical Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lefkowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Neurosurgical Associates PC
    410 Lakeville Rd Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-3663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Lefkowitz saved me from a life of pain and agony. I lived with extreme pain for 20 years. Dr. Lefkowitz operated on me in 2015 and I am living a pain free life since. I can not recommend him enough. I refer all my patients to him now- if you have back pain, Dr. Lefkowitz is the doctor to see.
Dr. P — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073570313
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education

    Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lefkowitz works at Long Island Neurosurgical Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lefkowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

