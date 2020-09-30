Overview of Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD

Dr. Michael Lefkowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lefkowitz works at Long Island Neurosurgical Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.