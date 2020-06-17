Dr. Michael Leighton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leighton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Leighton, MD
Dr. Michael Leighton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Dr. Leighton works at
Dr. Leighton's Office Locations
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 823-1084Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 823-1083Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute - Jupiter2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 823-1082Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
had hip replacement surgery when I was 37 years old. I'm now 61 years old and still going strong on the same hip replacement that dr. Leighton did. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Michael Leighton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leighton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leighton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leighton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leighton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leighton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leighton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.