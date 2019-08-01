Dr. Michael Lem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Michael Lem MD1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 710, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 482-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lem made a typically uncomfortable experience seem very easy. I usually prefer female doctors and was nervous to see him but he was incredibly professional and the service provided was of the highest possible standard. Himself well as his office staff are so kind and make you feel at home. He went as far as making hand drawn diagrams for me during my appointments because I’m an artist to help explain things to me in a way I could really understand. Highly recommend.
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
