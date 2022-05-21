Dr. Lemay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lemay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lemay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1559 Sullivan Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 696-2350
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 101, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LeMay is very knowledgeable and cares about well being of patients, especially those on insulin pumps.
About Dr. Michael Lemay, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962533380
Education & Certifications
- American University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.