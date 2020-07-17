See All Nephrologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Michael Lemont, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Lemont, MD

Dr. Michael Lemont, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LINCOLN CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Lemont works at Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lemont's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Miami
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 207, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 835-7045
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    21000 NE 28th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 835-7045
  3. 3
    15600 NW 15th Ave, Miami, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 621-1328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Jul 17, 2020
    Dr. Lemont is an excellent doctor. Rosa in Aventura Office is very friendly and professional. I would recommend Dr. Lemont and his team to everyone.
    Cathia Gonzalez — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Lemont, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LIFE UNIVERSITY / LINCOLN CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lemont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemont has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemont has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

