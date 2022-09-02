Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery|Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Mccuistion Regional Medical Center.
Michael S. Lenertz, DPM, PA1055 Clarksville St Ste 160, Paris, TX 75460 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mccuistion Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor can only be made better by a great staff. This practice has both. The doctor and staff always make you feel important. You are treated with respect in a professional manner. This practice sets the standards for others to try to achieve.
About Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery|Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
