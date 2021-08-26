See All Pediatricians in Oakland, CA
Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Dr. Lenoir works at Life Long Women Health Center in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Long Women Health Center
    2940 Summit St Ste 1B, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 834-4897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 26, 2021
    I now live in Ga. and it's been 30 years since Dr.Lenoir who delivered my daughter Shani Donahue who has sickle cell anemia.I still remember his excellent bed side manners and how through and attentive he us.My daughter is now a 36 year old R.N residing in Dallas tx. with 3 kids of her own.I just hope that my grandkids pediatrician is at least half as good as Dr.Lenoir.
    Craig Bryan Donahue — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023065760
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Army Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
