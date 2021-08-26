Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenoir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Dr. Lenoir works at
Locations
Life Long Women Health Center2940 Summit St Ste 1B, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 834-4897
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I now live in Ga. and it's been 30 years since Dr.Lenoir who delivered my daughter Shani Donahue who has sickle cell anemia.I still remember his excellent bed side manners and how through and attentive he us.My daughter is now a 36 year old R.N residing in Dallas tx. with 3 kids of her own.I just hope that my grandkids pediatrician is at least half as good as Dr.Lenoir.
About Dr. Michael Lenoir, MD
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1023065760
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Army Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenoir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenoir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenoir works at
Dr. Lenoir speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenoir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenoir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenoir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenoir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.