Dr. Michael Leonard, DMD
Dr. Michael Leonard, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Salinas, CA.
Salinas Dental Health750 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 296-3551
Dr. Leonard is very professional with a friendly personality. He also holds a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. If you are looking for a new dentist , I would highly recommend Dr. Michael Leonard
- Dentistry
- English
