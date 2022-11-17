See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (86)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Leonard, MD

Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Leonard works at Alamo Neurosurgical Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leonard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Neurosurgical Institute PA
    414 W Sunset Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 564-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital Northeast
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Torticollis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Torticollis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Torticollis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Leonard was professional and very caring when my father had lower back surgery. My dad was back to normal in less than 2 weeks. His quality of life is better because of Dr. Leonard. Thank you sir!
    Darrell — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
    About Dr. Michael Leonard, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447282090
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard works at Alamo Neurosurgical Institute in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leonard’s profile.

    Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Torticollis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

