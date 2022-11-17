Overview of Dr. Michael Leonard, MD

Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Alamo Neurosurgical Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.