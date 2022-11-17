Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Alamo Neurosurgical Institute PA414 W Sunset Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 564-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonard?
Dr. Leonard was professional and very caring when my father had lower back surgery. My dad was back to normal in less than 2 weeks. His quality of life is better because of Dr. Leonard. Thank you sir!
About Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447282090
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
