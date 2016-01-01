Dr. Michael Leopold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leopold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leopold, MD
Dr. Michael Leopold, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Bhat Psychological Services601 Ewing St Ste A12, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9299
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1417035361
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jefferson Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Dr. Leopold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leopold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leopold works at
Dr. Leopold has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leopold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leopold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leopold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leopold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leopold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.